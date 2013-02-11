Weather-hit Boston Bruins game rescheduled for April 25

(Reuters) - The game between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning that was postponed because of a blizzard in the northeastern United States has been rescheduled for April 25, the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Monday.

The game in Boston was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET last Saturday but was pushed back to 7 p.m. due to a snow storm and ultimately postponed five hours before faceoff.

The rescheduled game at TD Garden in Boston, which will be the penultimate game of the regular season for both teams, will start at 7:30 p.m., the league said in a statement.

The blizzard dumped up to 40 inches (1 meter) of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power in the U.S. Northeast.