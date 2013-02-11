FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Weather-hit Boston Bruins game rescheduled for April 25
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 11, 2013 / 11:25 PM / 5 years ago

Weather-hit Boston Bruins game rescheduled for April 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The game between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning that was postponed because of a blizzard in the northeastern United States has been rescheduled for April 25, the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Monday.

The game in Boston was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET last Saturday but was pushed back to 7 p.m. due to a snow storm and ultimately postponed five hours before faceoff.

The rescheduled game at TD Garden in Boston, which will be the penultimate game of the regular season for both teams, will start at 7:30 p.m., the league said in a statement.

The blizzard dumped up to 40 inches (1 meter) of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power in the U.S. Northeast.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.