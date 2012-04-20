Landeskog, Nugent-Hopkins and Henrique are Calder finalists

Colorado Avalanche Gabriel Landeskog celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during their NHL hockey game Denver, Colorado March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

(Reuters) - Colorado Avalanche winger Gabriel Landeskog, Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and New Jersey Devils center Adam Henrique are finalists for rookie of the year, the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Friday.

The winner of the Calder Trophy for top rookie will be announced June 20 at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

Landeskog, 19, the second pick in last year’s draft, had 52 points in the 2011-12 NHL season and captured the rookie scoring title in a tie-breaker over Nugent-Hopkins on the basis of more goals (22).

Nugent-Hopkins, taken first overall in 2011, became the first 18-year-old in league history to record five assists in one game last November in a match against Chicago and was tied with Landeskog in points despite missing 20 games due to injury.

Henrique, 22, a third-round pick by the Devils, made the most of his opportunity when top center Travis Zajac went down with an injury and went on to lead all rookie players in assists (35) and shorthanded goals (4) during the regular season.