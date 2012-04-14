FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hall of Fame defenseman Bouchard dies aged 92
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 14, 2012 / 11:40 PM / in 5 years

Hall of Fame defenseman Bouchard dies aged 92

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Montreal Canadiens Butch Bouchard (3) and Elmer Lach (16) shake hands during a NHL hockey pre-game ceremony in Montreal, October 15, 2008. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

APRIL 14 - (Reuters) - Hockey Hall of Famer and former Montreal Canadiens captain Emile “Butch” Bouchard passed away on Saturday aged 92, the team said.

The defenseman played at Montreal for 15 seasons before retiring in 1956, took part in six NHL All-Star Games and helped lead the Canadiens to four Stanley Cups.

“Emile Bouchard was undeniably one of the best defensemen in Canadiens history,” Montreal chief executive Geoff Molson said in a statement.

He had 49 goals and 193 points in 785 regular season games and collected 32 additional points in 113 playoff games, earning him an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1966.

His number three jersey was retired by the Canadiens in December 2009.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by John O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.