Hall of Fame defenseman Bouchard dies aged 92

Former Montreal Canadiens Butch Bouchard (3) and Elmer Lach (16) shake hands during a NHL hockey pre-game ceremony in Montreal, October 15, 2008. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

APRIL 14 - (Reuters) - Hockey Hall of Famer and former Montreal Canadiens captain Emile “Butch” Bouchard passed away on Saturday aged 92, the team said.

The defenseman played at Montreal for 15 seasons before retiring in 1956, took part in six NHL All-Star Games and helped lead the Canadiens to four Stanley Cups.

“Emile Bouchard was undeniably one of the best defensemen in Canadiens history,” Montreal chief executive Geoff Molson said in a statement.

He had 49 goals and 193 points in 785 regular season games and collected 32 additional points in 113 playoff games, earning him an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1966.

His number three jersey was retired by the Canadiens in December 2009.