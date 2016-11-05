Habs thrashed 10-0 by Blue Jackets, matches worst ever loss

Nov 4, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) celebrate after the game against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Columbus shutout Montreal 10-0. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Montreal Canadiens were thumped 10-0 by the Columbus Blue Jackets in Ohio on Friday to match the worst loss in their 107-year history.

The Canadiens entered the game with the best record in the National Hockey League in the young season and had not lost a game in regulation, but that run came to a shuddering halt when they were buried by the rampant Blue Jackets.

It was the fourth 10-0 loss in Montreal's history and the last time the Canadiens lost by 10 goals was in 1995 when they were beaten 11-1 by the Detroit Red Wings.

"There's nothing positive about tonight, nothing ... I don't remember being part of a game like this," coach Michel Therrien told reporters.

Added captain Max Pacioretty: "That was definitely the outcome we deserved tonight.

"It's tough to shake it off when you get scored on that many times, but we'll see what happens when we lace them up tomorrow."

The Canadiens have won 23 Stanley Cups, their last coming in 1993. They face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.