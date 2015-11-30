Canadiens' Price out at least six weeks with injury

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) deflects a shot by the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price will miss at least six weeks with a lower-body injury that will not require surgery, the National Hockey League’s leading team said on Monday.

Price, the NHL’s reigning Most Valuable Player and Vezina Trophy winner as the top goalie, was re-injured on Wednesday in only his third game back after missing the previous nine games with a lower-body injury.

“Carey met with doctors on Saturday, and on Sunday I was able to confirm that he’d be out at least six weeks.” Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin told reporters.

“Losing a key player always hurts, but I believe in the character of our players to weather the storm.”

The 28-year-old Price, who won a gold medal with Canada at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, is 10-2 with a 2.06 goals against average and .934 save percentage in 12 games this season.

When Price went down earlier this season, backup Mike Condon went 5-1-2 with a 2.31 GAA and .909 save percentage in eight games for a Montreal team that are one point ahead of the Dallas Stars for most points in the NHL.