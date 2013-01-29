FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Subban agrees two-year deal to rejoin Canadiens
January 29, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

Subban agrees two-year deal to rejoin Canadiens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Montreal Canadiens' P.K. Subban (R) battles the Carolina Hurricanes' Tim Brent for the puck during their NHL hockey game in Raleigh, North Carolina April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ellen Ozier

(Reuters) - Montreal defenseman P.K. Subban ended his contract holdout on Monday when the restricted free agent agreed to rejoin the Canadiens.

The 23-year-old Canadian will receive a two-year contract worth $5.75 million, according to local reports, and will report to the team on Wednesday after missing the first four games of the season.

“I think it was the right decision to come to an agreement,” Subban told reporters. “The longer this thing held over our team, the bigger distraction it becomes.”

Subban was the Canadiens leader in ice time last season as he tallied seven goals and 29 assists in 81 games.

Montreal (3-1-0) has coped well in Subban’s absence since the lockout-reduced season opened earlier this month but his return will come as a welcome boost for the Canadiens.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

