FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canucks cool Jets to stay in hunt for top spot
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 9, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 6 years ago

Canucks cool Jets to stay in hunt for top spot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Vancouver Canucks Samuel Pahsson celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets with teammate Kevin Bieska (bottom) during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

(Reuters) - The Vancouver Canucks scored twice in the third period to overcome the visiting Winnipeg Jets 3-2 and stay in the hunt for top spot in the Western Conference on Thursday.

Trailing 2-1 in the final period, Alexander Edler tied the game before Samuel Pahlsson scored the winner with a slap shot as the Canucks rebounded from back-to-back losses.

“It’s fun to score a goal and it’s better when it’s a game-winner,” Pahlsson told reporters after notching just his third goal of the season.

“I would like to be the guy that scores all the time but that’s not the way it is. It’s not my role.”

Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with teammate Tanner Glass during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Vancouver (42-18-8) remained a point behind conference-leading St Louis, while Winnipeg (32-28-8) dropped into ninth place, tied on points with Washington in eighth, in the East.

After a scoreless first period, Ryan Kesler put the Canucks ahead 1-0 in the second before the Jets’ Kyle Wellwood tied the score.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Blake Wheeler gave the visitors a 2-1 lead three minutes into the third but Vancouver hit back through Edler and Pahlsson.

“We didn’t deserve to win the game,” Jets coach Claude Noel said. “You can’t play a B-game against Vancouver; they are too good, too skilled. Our goalie was good and gave us a chance, which he does all the time.”

Ondrej Pavelec made 42 saves for Winnipeg in the loss. Cory Schneider made 30 saves for the Canucks.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.