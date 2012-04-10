Canucks' Daniel Sedin misses practice on eve of playoffs

Vancouver Canucks Daniel Sedin jokes with teammates following the team practice in Vancouver, British Columbia April 10, 2012. It is unknown if Sedin who has not played since March 21 due to a concussion will take part in the team's first game against the Los Angeles Kings in the NHL Western Conference quarter-final hockey game April 11. REUTERS/Andy Clark

(Reuters) - Vancouver Canucks forward Daniel Sedin, out since March 21 with a concussion, missed practice on Tuesday but the top-seeded team for the NHL playoffs denied their leading goal scorer suffered a setback in his recovery.

The Canucks open their Western Conference quarter-final at home on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Kings and would not say if Sedin, who worked out for about 40 minutes with six team mates after Tuesday’s practice, would be in the lineup.

“I don’t discuss lineup decisions,” said Canucks head coach Alain Vigneault, who added that Sedin will not talk to the media until he plays. “It’s a unique injury ... When he’s healthy he’s going to play.”

Sedin’s twin brother Henrik would not comment on Daniel’s status when asked on Tuesday even though he said a day earlier that his linemate was “100 percent.”

Sedin missed Vancouver’s final nine games of the National Hockey League (NHL) regular season after suffering a concussion in March when he was elbowed in the face by Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith.

The potential absence of Sedin, who led the Canucks with 30 goals in 72 games this season, could be a severe blow for a team still seeking its first Stanley Cup after losing in the final last year.