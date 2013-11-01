Sedin twins sign four-year extensions with Canucks

Vancouver Canucks left wing Daniel Sedin (L) talks with his twin brother Henrik while on the bench during Game 4 of their NHL Western Conference Hockey quarter-final playoff against the Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles, California April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - Daniel and Henrik Sedin signed four-year contract extensions that will keep the high-scoring Swedish twins with the Vancouver Canucks through the 2017-18 NHL season, the team said on Friday.

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed by the team but local media reports say the 33-year-old brothers, who could have become free agents after the current season, will each earn an average of $7 million a season.

“Daniel and Henrik are exemplary leaders, teammates and humanitarians and we’re very pleased to have them as part of our team for the long-term,” Canucks General Manager Mike Gillis said in a statement.

“Few players in the history of this club have had more significant roles in contributing to the success of this team and to our community and we look forward to many more years with their positive influence leading the way.”

Taken with the second and third overall draft picks by the Canucks in 1999, the Sedins have spent their entire NHL careers in Vancouver and have a combined 473 goals and 1,550 points over 12 seasons.

Henrik claimed the Hart Trophy that goes to the National Hockey League’s (NHL) most valuable player and Art Ross Trophy as scoring champion for the 2009-10 season after posting a career-high 112 points.

The Canucks captain is also the franchise’s all-time leader in points (810), assists (625) and consecutive games played (644).

Daniel captured the Art Ross for the 2010-11 season after recording a career-high 104 points and is second all-time in franchise scoring with 773 points.