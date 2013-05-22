Head coach Vigneault sacked by Canucks

Vancouver Canucks head coach Alain Vigneault looks on during the second day of training camp in Vancouver, British Columbia January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

(Reuters) - The Vancouver Canucks fired head coach Alain Vigneault on Wednesday, along with assistants Rick Bowness and Newell Brown, following the National Hockey League team’s first-round exit from the playoffs.

The Canucks ended the regular season by winning the Northwest Division championship with a 26-15-7 record but were swept 4-0 by the San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference quarter-finals.

“Alain, Rick and Newell worked tirelessly to lead this team to great on-ice success,” Canucks president and general manager Michael Gillis said in a statement.

“I am personally grateful to each of them and their families for their commitment to the Canucks and the city of Vancouver and wish them continued success in future.”

Vigneault, 52, was the all-time leader in coaching wins for Vancouver and guided the club to six Northwest Division titles, two Presidents’ Trophy titles and into the 2011 Stanley Cup Final where they lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games.

He compiled a 313-170-57 coaching record during seven seasons with the Canucks.