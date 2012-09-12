FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capitals sign Brouwer to three-year extension
#Sports News
September 12, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

Capitals sign Brouwer to three-year extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Troy Brouwer to a three-year, $11 million contract extension, general manager George McPhee said Wednesday.

Brouwer, 27, will earn $3.6 million in 2013-14, $3.65 million in 2014-15 and $3.75 million in 2015-16.

“Troy is a physical and versatile power forward who can play both wings and who has averaged close to 20 goals in the past three seasons,” McPhee said in a statement.

“He is a Stanley Cup winner and a great leader.”

Brouwer had 18 goals and 15 assists in 82 games with the Capitals last season.

The 6-foot-3 (190.5cm), 213-pound (615.2kg) Brouwer helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the 2010 Stanley Cup while amassing four goals and four assists in 19 playoff games.

Reporting By Steve Ginsburg, editing by Justin Palmer

