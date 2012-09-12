Capitals sign Brouwer to three-year extension

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Troy Brouwer to a three-year, $11 million contract extension, general manager George McPhee said Wednesday.

Brouwer, 27, will earn $3.6 million in 2013-14, $3.65 million in 2014-15 and $3.75 million in 2015-16.

“Troy is a physical and versatile power forward who can play both wings and who has averaged close to 20 goals in the past three seasons,” McPhee said in a statement.

“He is a Stanley Cup winner and a great leader.”

Brouwer had 18 goals and 15 assists in 82 games with the Capitals last season.

The 6-foot-3 (190.5cm), 213-pound (615.2kg) Brouwer helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the 2010 Stanley Cup while amassing four goals and four assists in 19 playoff games.