Capitals name Trotz as next head coach

Mar 10, 2014; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Nashville Predators Head Coach Barry Trotz speaks to his team during a timeout in the third period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports - RTR3GINP

(Reuters) - The Washington Capitals named former Nashville Predators bench boss Barry Trotz as their head coach and promoted Brian MacLellan to the role of general manager, the National Hockey League team said on Monday.

Trotz and MacLellan replace Adam Oates, who was fired as the team’s head coach and general manger after two seasons, the latest which ended with the Capitals missing the playoffs for the first time in seven years.

Trotz, 51, who was fired in April after 15 seasons with Nashville, having been with the team since its inception, after the Predators failed to qualify for the playoffs.

”Barry is a highly respected and accomplished coach who brings us a wealth of experience. He possesses high character and the exact leadership qualities we look for in the head coach, Capitals majority owner Ted Leonsis said in a statement.

“He was the only coach we coveted, and we feel he is an ideal fit to help lead our club.”

Trotz, a former NHL coach of the year nominee who is fourth in wins among active bench bosses, has ties to the Capitals as a former coach in the team’s minor-league system during the 1990s.

The 55-year-old MacLellan has spent the previous 13 seasons with the Capitals, the last seven of which has been in charge of player scouting and development.