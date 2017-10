Washington Capitals defenseman John Erskine has a drink as he works out at the team's facility in Arlington, VA, January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Washington Capitals defenseman John Erskine has been suspended for three games for elbowing Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds, the National Hockey League said on Saturday.

The incident occured with time running out in the opening period of the Capitals’ 3-2 win over the Flyers on Friday, when Erskine elbowed Simmonds in the head.

No penalty was called on the play but Simmonds did not return to game.