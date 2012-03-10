FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Capitals' Green banned three games for head shot
#Sports News
March 10, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 6 years

Capitals' Green banned three games for head shot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (C) celebrates his power play goal with teammate Mike Green as Tampa Bay Lightning's Brett Clark leaves the penalty box during the second period of Game 3 of their NHL Eastern Conference semi-final hockey game in Tampa, Florida May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Carlson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT ICE HOCKEY)

(Reuters) - Washington Capitals defenseman Mike Green has been suspended three games for delivering an illegal hit to the head, the National Hockey League said on Friday.

The incident occurred midway through the second period of a 3-2 home win over the Tampa Bay on Thursday when Green drove his shoulder into the head Lightning forward Brett Connolly.

No penalty was called on the play.

The Capitals, who are battling for playoff spot, will be without Green for games against the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com

