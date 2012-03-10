Capitals' Green banned three games for head shot

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (C) celebrates his power play goal with teammate Mike Green as Tampa Bay Lightning's Brett Clark leaves the penalty box during the second period of Game 3 of their NHL Eastern Conference semi-final hockey game in Tampa, Florida May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Carlson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT ICE HOCKEY)

(Reuters) - Washington Capitals defenseman Mike Green has been suspended three games for delivering an illegal hit to the head, the National Hockey League said on Friday.

The incident occurred midway through the second period of a 3-2 home win over the Tampa Bay on Thursday when Green drove his shoulder into the head Lightning forward Brett Connolly.

No penalty was called on the play.

The Capitals, who are battling for playoff spot, will be without Green for games against the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders.