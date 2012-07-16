Capitals re-sign Green to three-year deal

Washington Capitals' Mike Green (C) celebrates with teammates Alex Ovechkin (L) and Dennis Wideman after he scored the game winning goal during the third period in Game 4 of their NHL Eastern Conference hockey playoff game in Washington May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Washington Capitals moved to keep their defense intact by signing former All-Star Mike Green to a three-year, $18.25 million contract extension, the club said on Monday.

The 26-year-old Green, one of just two active National Hockey League defensemen to have registered a 70-point season, will earn $6 million in each of the next two seasons and pocket $6.25 million for the 2014-15 campaign.

Green, who recorded a career-high 76 points in the 2009-10 campaign but missed most of the last two years with injuries, had seven points (three goals, four assists) last season and was a plus-five in 32 games with the Capitals.

He went on to register two goals and two assists as well as a plus-five rating in 14 playoff games.