FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Holtby ties NHL record for wins in season
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 10, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

Holtby ties NHL record for wins in season

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 9, 2016; St. Louis, MO, USA; Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) makes a save on a shot taken by St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the third period at Scottrade Center. The Washington Capitals defeat the St. Louis Blues 5-1. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Washington goaltender Braden Holtby tied the record for most wins in a single season with the Capitals’ 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

The win was the 48th of the season for Holtby, tying the mark set by New Jersey’s Martin Brodeur in 2006-07.

It came on Holtby’s third try and happened to come on a night Brodeur was in attendance, watching the game from the press box. He works in the Blues’ front office and paid a post-game visit to the Capitals’ locker room to congratulate Holtby.

“I wasn’t thinking about it too much before but once we had a couple of overtime losses and it started to drag on you kind of feel it’s becoming a bit of a distraction and you want to get it over with,” said Holtby (48-9-7).

”The guys played absolutely phenomenal tonight. It was a great team response and a pretty special day.

Apr 9, 2016; St. Louis, MO, USA; Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) skates on the ice against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

“It was pretty cool the way it worked out. I was told Marty broke the record in Philadelphia when Bernie Parent was there so that’s kind of neat -- a story to tell I guess.”

Slideshow (8 Images)

The Capitals play again Sunday in the final game of the regular-season and there might be a chance Holtby could play.

After saying earlier that he would only play Holtby in one of the two games this weekend, coach Barry Trotz was non-committal after the game.

“It has not even crossed my mind,” Trotz said.

“We’ll see. There are reasons; to me the most important thing is not putting him at risk and be ready for the playoffs.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.