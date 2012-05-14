FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hunter steps down as head coach of Capitals
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 14, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

Hunter steps down as head coach of Capitals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Washington Capitals head coach Dale Hunter (R) confers with assistant coach Jim Johnson during a time out against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Washington March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - Dale Hunter has stepped down as head coach of the Washington Capitals after salvaging the season with a late playoff berth and getting to within one win of the Eastern Conference final, the team said on Monday.

Hunter, who was hired to replace Bruce Boudreau in November after the Capitals went on a 3-7-1 stretch, went 30-23-7 the rest of the way and helped Washington clinch a playoff berth in their penultimate game of the regular season.

“I thought he did a great job of coming in and helping us out,” Capitals General Manager George McPhee said.

“Trying to hire a coach in the middle of the season is a difficult process. ... So to have Dale available to come in, even if on a temporary basis, was something we liked a lot.”

Hunter, 51, will return to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, where he coached for 11 seasons before taking the Capitals job last year, according to McPhee.

Under Hunter, the Capitals stunned the defending Stanley Cup champion Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs before falling to the top-seeded New York Rangers in a decisive seventh game of the Eastern Conference semi-final.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.