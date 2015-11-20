Ovechkin surpasses Fedorov as top Russian scorer

Oct 10, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils in the third period at Verizon Center. The Capitals won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin scored his 484th career goal on Thursday to surpass Sergei Fedorov as the NHL’s highest scoring Russian-born player.

The record-breaking goal came in the third period of Washington’s game against Dallas after Ovechkin took a backhand pass from Nicklas Backstrom and scored.

The Washington crowd gave Ovechkin an ovation, though the Capitals went on to lose 3-2. Ovechkin compiled his goals in 777 games, while it took Fedorov 1,248 games to reach 483.

”I would like to congratulate Alex on this achievement,” Fedorov said. “What he has accomplished thus far in his career has been nothing short of remarkable.

”I had a great opportunity to play with Alex in Washington and have seen first hand the respect, passion and enthusiasm he has not only for the game of hockey but for his country as well.” Ovechkin was the first overall pick for the Capitals in the 2004 NHL Draft and is their all-time points leader.