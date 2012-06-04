FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Capitals send Vokoun to Penguins for draft pick
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 4, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

Capitals send Vokoun to Penguins for draft pick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the Washington Capitals sit on the bench near the end of their loss to the New York Rangers in Game 7 of their NHL Eastern Conference semi-final playoff hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Washington Capitals have shipped veteran goaltender Tomas Vokoun to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a seventh round draft pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, the team said Monday.

Vokoun missed the playoffs after suffering a groin injury in late March, allowing rookie Braden Holtby to become the starter for the Capitals, who lost in seven games to the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

During the 2011-12 season with the Capitals, the 35-year-old Vokoun had a record of 25-17-2 with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in 48 games.

In 680 career NHL games, the Czech, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, owns a 287-284-35-43 record with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

Reporting By Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.