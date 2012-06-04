Capitals send Vokoun to Penguins for draft pick

Members of the Washington Capitals sit on the bench near the end of their loss to the New York Rangers in Game 7 of their NHL Eastern Conference semi-final playoff hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Washington Capitals have shipped veteran goaltender Tomas Vokoun to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a seventh round draft pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, the team said Monday.

Vokoun missed the playoffs after suffering a groin injury in late March, allowing rookie Braden Holtby to become the starter for the Capitals, who lost in seven games to the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

During the 2011-12 season with the Capitals, the 35-year-old Vokoun had a record of 25-17-2 with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in 48 games.

In 680 career NHL games, the Czech, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, owns a 287-284-35-43 record with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.