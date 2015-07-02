Capitals sign winger Williams from Kings

Los Angeles Kings right wing Justin Williams (74) is defended by Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) at Staples Center. The Penguins defeated the Kings 1-0 in overtime. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Washington Capitals signed former Conn Smythe Trophy winner Justin Williams to a two-year, $6.5 million contract on Wednesday after the right winger renowned for his big-game prowess ended his seven-season stint in Los Angeles.

“Justin is a proven winner and we feel he will be a great addition to our club” Washington general manager Brian MacLellan told reporters.

“We felt it was important for our team to add someone of his caliber, as a hockey player and as a veteran leader.”

The 33-year-old Williams is a three-time Stanley Cup champion (2006, 2012 and 2014) and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs in 2014.

He scored 18 goals while adding 23 assists in 81 games with the Kings last season and has reached the 20-goal plateau four times in his career and 30 goals twice.

A veteran of 14 seasons with Philadelphia, Carolina and the Kings, Williams has 227 goals and 355 assists in 918 career NHL games.

Known as “Mr Game Seven” Williams has an NHL record 14 points in seven career Game Sevens.

The Capitals have been eliminated from the playoffs in Game Sevens in four of the past six seasons.