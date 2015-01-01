Capitals ring in New Year with Classic win over Blackhawks

Jan 1, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Troy Brouwer (20) waves to the crowd after the 2015 Winter Classic hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Troy Brouwer scored a powerplay goal with 13 seconds left in regulation as the Washington Capitals rang in the New Year with a thrilling 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at the outdoor Winter Classic on Thursday.

Brouwer, who won a Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks, provided a few more New Year’s Day fireworks in the U.S. capital when he spun quickly and blasted a shot past the out-stretched glove of Chicago netminder Corey Crawford at Nationals Park.

”Probably the most dramatic goal I’ve scored,“ said Brouwer. ”Just the time, the event here ... the Winter Classic ... and the fact it was against my former team.

“They (Chicago) were able to come back and tie the game up but the guys were pretty resilient working hard, able to draw a powerplay and ultimately win the game on a PP goal.”

After last year’s Winter Classic attracted a record NHL crowd of more than 105,000 at Michigan Stadium, Thursday’s game was played in front of a quainter crowd of 42,382 at the home of Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals.

The puck was dropped under brilliant blue skies and the Capitals made an equally bright start with Eric Fehr, who scored twice in the Capitals’ 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2011 Winter Classic, and Alex Ovechkin putting them up 2-0.

Before the end of the period, Patrick Sharp would answer for Chicago while Brandon Saad had the only goal of second to leave the contest deadlocked at 2-2 going into the final frame.

In just seven years the outdoor game that started as nothing more than a one-off novelty has grown into the league’s marketing center piece, a New Year’s Day showcase that has become the NHL’s signature event.

A concept that has captured the imagination of casual hockey fans, the Winter Classic has an appeal that lies in the game’s outdoor roots, anchored by romantic nostalgia and wintery charm.

The New Year’s Day Classic, however, has grown well beyond its initial sentimental appeal into big business, and a cash cow for the league, teams and the cities that have played host.

The first regular-season outdoor game took place in 2003, when the Montreal Canadiens faced off against the Edmonton Oilers at Commonwealth Stadium while the first Winter Classic was staged in 2008 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo.

Since 2003, there have been 13 regular-season outdoor games, seven of them played at football venues and six at baseball stadiums.