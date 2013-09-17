Coyotes' Bissonnette banned 10 games for leaving bench

Phoenix Coyotes' Paul Bissonnette deflects a puck during their team practice in Scottsdale, Arizona May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

(Reuters) - Phoenix Coyotes forward Paul Bissonnette has been suspended 10 regular season games for leaving the bench to try to fight an opponent during a preseason game, the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Monday.

The Coyotes’ main enforcer tried to engage Los Angeles Kings forward Jordan Nolan in a fight after the latter had appeared to leave his feet before catching the head of Coyotes defenseman Rostislav Klesla in a hit earlier in the game.

Bissonnette, who was given a game misconduct penalty on Sunday, would be eligible to return to the Coyotes’ lineup on October 24 at Los Angeles, the NHL said in a statement.

Klesla was carted off the ice after sustaining the hit from Nolan, who received a two-minute roughing penalty for his actions during a scrum that ensued after the hit.