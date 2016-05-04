Report: Coyotes to promote 26-year-old Chayka to GM

(The Sports Xchange) - The Arizona Coyotes will reportedly officially promote 26-year-old assistant general manager John Chayka to the GM position at a press conference on Thursday, according to an a report by ESPN’s Craig Custance.

The move to elevate a relatively young GM is part of the plan to give veteran coach Dave Tippett more say on personnel decisions.

Chayka, who would be the youngest GM in NHL history, was hired by Arizona last year as an assistant GM in charge of analytics. He is a co-founder of the analytics firm Stathletes, a company that has since grown to more than 50 employees, according to Custance.