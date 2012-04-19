FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Torres suspended indefinitely for hit on Hossa
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 19, 2012 / 4:20 AM / in 5 years

Torres suspended indefinitely for hit on Hossa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chicago Blackhawks' Marian Hossa (L) is checked by Phoenix Coyotes' Raffi Torres during Game 3 of their NHL Western Conference quarter-final playoff hockey game in Chicago, Illinois April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Phoenix Coyotes forward Raffi Torres has been suspended indefinitely pending a hearing for his brutal hit on the Chicago Blackhawks’ Marian Hossa, the National Hockey League said on Wednesday.

Hossa was sent sprawling by Torres in the first period of Game Three of their best-of-seven series on Tuesday and left motionless on the ice before being carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

The Blackhawks said Hossa had suffered an upper-body injury but was discharged and recovering at home. They lost the game 3-2 in overtime.

Torres’ hearing was originally set for Wednesday but was deferred until Friday at the request of the player and the National Hockey League Players’ Association.

Phoenix lead the series 2-1 with Game Four set for Thursday in Chicago.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.