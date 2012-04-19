Torres suspended indefinitely for hit on Hossa

Chicago Blackhawks' Marian Hossa (L) is checked by Phoenix Coyotes' Raffi Torres during Game 3 of their NHL Western Conference quarter-final playoff hockey game in Chicago, Illinois April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Phoenix Coyotes forward Raffi Torres has been suspended indefinitely pending a hearing for his brutal hit on the Chicago Blackhawks’ Marian Hossa, the National Hockey League said on Wednesday.

Hossa was sent sprawling by Torres in the first period of Game Three of their best-of-seven series on Tuesday and left motionless on the ice before being carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

The Blackhawks said Hossa had suffered an upper-body injury but was discharged and recovering at home. They lost the game 3-2 in overtime.

Torres’ hearing was originally set for Wednesday but was deferred until Friday at the request of the player and the National Hockey League Players’ Association.

Phoenix lead the series 2-1 with Game Four set for Thursday in Chicago.