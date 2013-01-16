FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Key dates for the 2012-13 NHL season
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 16, 2013 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

Key dates for the 2012-13 NHL season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Key dates for the upcoming 2012-13 National Hockey League season.

January 19 - Regular season opens with 13 games, including the defending Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.

April 3 - Trade deadline

April 27 - Last day of regular season

April 30 - Stanley Cup playoffs begin

June 28 - Last possible day for Stanley Cup finals

June 28-29 - 2013 NHL Draft at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

July 5 - Free agency opens

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.