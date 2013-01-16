Key dates for the 2012-13 NHL season

(Reuters) - Key dates for the upcoming 2012-13 National Hockey League season.

January 19 - Regular season opens with 13 games, including the defending Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.

April 3 - Trade deadline

April 27 - Last day of regular season

April 30 - Stanley Cup playoffs begin

June 28 - Last possible day for Stanley Cup finals

June 28-29 - 2013 NHL Draft at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

July 5 - Free agency opens