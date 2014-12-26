FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Devils fire coach DeBoer
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 26, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

Devils fire coach DeBoer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21, 2013; Washington, DC, USA; New Jersey Devils head coach Peter DeBoer is seen here behind the bench during the third period at Verizon Center. The New Jersey Devils defeated the Washington Capitals 5-4 Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The slumping New Jersey Devils fired coach Peter DeBoer on Friday, the NHL team said.

The Devils, with a 12-17-7 record, are seventh in the Metropolitan Division with 31 points after losing their last two games.

DeBoer, 46, took over in July 2011 and had a 114-93-41 record for three-plus seasons.

He is the third NHL coach to be fired this season. Paul MacLean of the Ottawa Senators was dismissed on Dec. 8 and Dallas Eakins of the Edmonton Oilers was let go a week later.

DeBoer led the Devils to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2012 but they have not made the postseason since.

The Devils play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Reporting by Gene Cherry, editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.