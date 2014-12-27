Stevens, Oates replace DeBoer as Devils co-coaches

Washington Capitals head coach Adam Oates looks on from behind the bench against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period at Verizon Center. The Penguins won 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The slumping New Jersey Devils have appointed Scott Stevens and Adam Oates as co-coaches in place of the fired Peter DeBoer, the National Hockey League team said on Saturday.

DeBoer, who took over in July 2011 and had a 114-93-41 record for three-plus seasons, was let go on Friday, along with assistant coach Dave Barr.

Stevens, a Hall of Fame defenseman who won three Stanley Cups as Devils captain, will oversee New Jersey’s defense while former Washington Capitals coach Oates will take charge of the forwards, general manager Lou Lamoriello said on the team’s website.

Lamoriello, who twice has stepped in to coach the Devils on an interim basis in past seasons, will also be behind the bench with Stevens and Oates for a short period of time.

The Devils, with a 12-17-7 record, are seventh in the Metropolitan Division with 31 points after losing their last two games. They play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden later on Saturday.