Canucks deal with the Devils to rise above rest

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Aaron Rome (29) shoots past New Jersey Devils goalie Martin Brodeur to score in the first period of their NHL game in Newark, New Jersey, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - The streaking Vancouver Canucks got off to a fast start to climb up to first place in the NHL standings with a battling 2-1 road win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

The Canucks (40-16-6) have won six of their last seven games and moved past the idle Detroit Red Wings to take a one-point lead in the standings, while the loss snapped New Jersey’s (35-21-4) four-game winning streak.

Vancouver back-up goalie Corey Schneider needed to be in excellent form as the Canucks were out-shot 31-16 by New Jersey to earn his seventh consecutive victory.

”That’s my job,“ Schneider told reporters. ”To be ready when called upon, when guys need a rest and everyone else is tired. We were definitely tired out there but we expected that.

“Fortunately, we’re a pretty good team when we get a two-goal lead. We gave one back, but we held on from there.”

Aaron Rome gave the Canucks a 1-0 first period lead and Mason Raymond doubled the advantage early in the second, snapping a shot just inside the far post past a screened Martin Brodeur in the Devils goal.

“We talked about supporting each other a little more and making some closer five-foot passes and David (Booth) drove hard and I came in late and another guy drove the net to draw their defender back,” Raymond said.

“I got a good shot off and it went in.”

Devils winger David Clarkson replied in the second period to halve the deficit but the home side could not find a game-tying goal.

”It was a disappointing result,“ Devils coach Pete DeBoer said. ”Not disappointing in how we played. I think, if anything, the first 10 minutes we kind of stood around and watched a little bit.

“Once we got past that, I thought the rest of the game we really controlled a lot of the play. That’s how you have to play a team like that.”