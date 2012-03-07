FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kovalchuk finds the net as Devils beat Rangers
March 7, 2012 / 3:26 AM / 6 years ago

Kovalchuk finds the net as Devils beat Rangers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ilya Kovalchuk ended a three-week scoring drought to help the New Jersey Devils beat the visiting NHL-leading New York Rangers 4-1 Tuesday.

Kovalchuk broke through on a snap shot just 49 seconds into the game, his first goal since recording a hat-trick against Buffalo on February 14, and the Devils came on strong in the third period to top their cross-town rivals.

New York’s (42-16-7) Derek Stepan tied the game 1-1 in the second period, but New Jersey (37-24-5) dominated the third with goals from David Clarkson, Ryan Carter and Patrick Elias.

Martin Brodeur stopped 25 shots to win his goaltending duel with Henrik Lundqvist.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Ian Ransom

