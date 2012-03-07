Kovalchuk finds the net as Devils beat Rangers

(Reuters) - Ilya Kovalchuk ended a three-week scoring drought to help the New Jersey Devils beat the visiting NHL-leading New York Rangers 4-1 Tuesday.

Kovalchuk broke through on a snap shot just 49 seconds into the game, his first goal since recording a hat-trick against Buffalo on February 14, and the Devils came on strong in the third period to top their cross-town rivals.

New York’s (42-16-7) Derek Stepan tied the game 1-1 in the second period, but New Jersey (37-24-5) dominated the third with goals from David Clarkson, Ryan Carter and Patrick Elias.

Martin Brodeur stopped 25 shots to win his goaltending duel with Henrik Lundqvist.