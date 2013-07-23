Devils sign veteran right wing Jagr

Boston Bruins right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) is checked along the boards by Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) in the second period of Game 4 of their NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey series in Boston, Massachusetts, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - The New Jersey Devils have signed veteran right wing Jaromir Jagr in a move to help plug the scoring gap left by the recently retired Ilya Kovalchuk, the National Hockey League (NHL) team said on Tuesday.

In line with club policy, no details of Jagr’s contract were revealed by the Devils.

Free agent Jagr, a 12-time All-Star and a Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992, split last season with the Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins, totaling 16 goals and 19 assists in 45 games.

Widely considered one of the best players of all time, the 41-year-old Czech is the league’s active leading scorer, having recorded 681 goals and 1,007 assists in 1,391 regular-season games with six different teams.

Jagr represented the Czech Republic at four Winter Olympic Games, winning a gold medal in 1998 and a bronze in 2006.

He is one of only two Czech-born players to win an Olympic gold medal, a world championship title and a Stanley Cup, matching the achievements of Jiri Slegr.

Jagr’s move to the Devils follows the surprise retirement of prolific forward Kovalchuk earlier this month.

Russian Kovalchuk, a former number one draft pick who blossomed into one of the game’s top snipers, decided to quit the NHL and leave behind a reported $77 million from the $100 million contract he signed in 2010.