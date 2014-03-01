Jagr becomes seventh player to score 700 league goals

Mar 1, 2014; Uniondale, NY, USA; New Jersey Devils right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) scores a goal against New York Islanders goalie Evgeni Nabokov (20) during the second period of a game at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The goal was the 700th of Jagr's career. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New Jersey Devils forward Jaromir Jagr became the seventh player to score 700 career goals in the National Hockey League (NHL) when he netted a second period score in Saturday’s road game against the New York Islanders.

The 42-year-old Czech recorded his 19th goal of the season when he skated in from the right circle and beat Islanders goalie Evgeni Nabokov with a wrist shot that deflected off the skate of Islanders defenseman Andrew MacDonald.

Jagr, in his 20th season in the NHL, gave the Devils a 2-0 lead with his strike at 3:31 in the second period. He was instantly surrounded by his jubilant team mates before he skated off clutching the puck in his glove as a memento.

The Czech veteran, a nine-time All-Star and a Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992, is only eight goals behind Mike Gartner in the all-time scoring list.

Ice hockey great Wayne Gretzky holds the record with 894 goals in the NHL.

The Devils ended up winning Saturday’s game against the Islanders 6-1 with Jagr extending his career league assists to 1,040 after setting up a power-play goal by Marek Zidlicky at 8:07 in the second.