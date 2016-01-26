Ducks' veteran Horcoff banned 20 games for doping

Mar 25, 2015; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goalie Karri Ramo (31) stops a shot from Dallas Stars center Shawn Horcoff (10) at Scotiabank Saddledome. Stars won 4-3 in a shootout. Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Anaheim Ducks veteran forward Shawn Horcoff has been suspended 20 games for violating the National Hockey League’s performance enhancing substances program, the league said on Tuesday.

The suspension, which will force Horcoff to forfeit nearly $360,000 in salary, is accompanied by mandatory referral to the NHL/NHLPA program for substance abuse and behavioral health for evaluation and possible treatment.

“This morning we were made aware of the situation regarding Shawn Horcoff. The Anaheim Ducks organization fully supports the NHL/NHLPA performance enhancing substances program,” Ducks general manager Bob Murray in a statement.

“We will also continue to support Shawn as a player and person throughout this process.”

The Canadian, who has six goals and four assists in 45 games this season, accepted full responsibility for the positive test and apologized to his team and fans.

“While recovering from an injury I suffered this past fall, I tried a treatment that I believed would help speed up the healing process,” Horcoff, 37, said in a statement released by the NHL Players’ Association.

”I should have done my research and I should have checked with the NHL/NHLPA performance enhancing substances program’s doctors.

“I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I am sorry.”

Selected in the fourth round of the 1998 NHL Entry Draft, Horcoff has 162 goals and 447 points in 796 games spent with Edmonton, Dallas and Anaheim.