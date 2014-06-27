Canada's Ekblad taken as top pick of NHL Draft by Panthers

Aaron Ekblad (middle) reacts after being selected as the number one overall pick to the Florida Panthers in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Aaron Ekblad from the Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts was taken with the number one pick of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Friday.

The 18-year-old Canadian, a 6-foot-4 (1.93m) defenseman, ended his third season in the Ontario Hockey League with career-highs in goals (23) and assists (30) and is considered a solid player with on-ice maturity who can log big minutes.