Latest Lemieux enters league after selection in second round

(Reuters) - One of the best known surnames in ice hockey delivered its latest addition to the National Hockey League on Saturday when Brendan Lemieux was finally taken with the first pick of the second round in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Lemieux, whose father Claude is one of only 10 players to have won the Stanley Cup with three different teams, had to sit patiently through Friday’s first round before he was snapped up by the Buffalo Sabres as the 31st overall selection.

The 18-year-old, a powerful left wing who recorded 27 goals and 26 assists in 65 games with the Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts in 2013-14, now hopes to make other teams regret not taking him earlier on in the draft.

”I‘m going to use this as fuel,“ Lemieux, who was born in Denver while his father played for the Colorado Avalanche, told reporters. ”They gave one of the more fiery guys in the draft, I’d like to say, a lot more fire.

“There are a few teams there ... Colorado, that really stung ... but I‘m definitely going to love going in their arenas and making it hard on their guys because they decided to pass me over.”

Lemieux’s Canadian father, who scored 379 goals and had 407 assists in 1,215 NHL games, described his son as a “chip off the old block” with his playing style.

“He plays just the way I did, north-south,” said the 48-year-old Claude. “He’s a good skater. Bang, crash, he goes hard to the net. He scores dirty goals. Just the same game I had.”

Claude, who is not related to NHL great Mario Lemieux, was not concerned that his son had to wait until the second day of the draft to get picked.

“It’s just a number,” he said. “Go on the ice, go show everybody that you should have been a first-round pick.”