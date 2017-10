Top 10 picks from NHL draft

(Reuters) - The following are the top 10 picks from the National Hockey League entry draft held in Pittsburgh on Friday.

1. Edmonton Oilers, Nail Yakupov (Russia), right wing

2. Columbus Blue Jackets, Ryan Murray (Canada) defense

3. Montreal Canadiens, Alex Galchenyuk (Russia) center

4. New York Islanders, Griffin Reinhart (Canada) defense

5. Toronto Maple Leafs, Morgan Reilly (Canada) defense

6. Anaheim Ducks, Hampus Lindholm (Sweden) defense

7. Minnesota Wild, Matt Dumba (Canada) defense

8. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Carolina Hurricanes), Derrick Pouliot (Canada) defense

9. Winnipge Jets, Jacob Trouba (United States) defense

10. Tampa Bay Lightning, Slater Koekkoer (Canada) defense