Ducks give coach Boudreau contract extension

(Reuters) - The Anaheim Ducks signed coach Bruce Boudreau to a two-year contract extension on Thursday, ensuring he will stay with the National Hockey League team through the 2014-15 season.

Boudreau took over from Stanley Cup-winning coach Randy Carlyle in November and revived the Ducks’ flagging fortunes with an impressive 27-23-8 record in 58 games last season.

“Since joining the organization last November, Bruce has done an outstanding job with the team,” Anaheim general manager Bob Murray said in a statement. “He’s committed to us and determined to lead us back to the playoffs.”

Boudreau was released by the Washington Capitals last year after leading them to four straight Southeast Division titles but with little playoff success.

“I‘m really happy about this,” Boudreau said of the contract extension. “I‘m convinced we have a great core of players and a bright future, and I‘m excited to be part of it.”