Ducks sign captain Getzlaf to eight-year extension

Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf (L) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with teammate Corey Perry during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Chicago, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - The Anaheim Ducks and captain Ryan Getzlaf agreed to an eight-year contract extension on Friday, taking the bruising forward off the market ahead of next month’s trade deadline.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Ducks but local media reports said it was worth $66 million.

Getzlaf, who leads Anaheim this season with 27 points, was set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, sparking speculation that the Ducks might try to move the two-time All-Star before the April 3 trade deadline.

“We are very happy to have Ryan committed to this franchise long-term,” Ducks General Manager Bob Murray said on the team’s website. “He has often expressed his interest to stay in Anaheim for his entire career, a goal we share.”

Selected 19th overall in the 2003 NHL Draft by the Ducks, Getzlaf has spent his entire career in Anaheim, leading the franchise to its first and only Stanley Cup in 2007 when he set a team post-season scoring record with 17 points.

Over eight NHL seasons and 534 career games, Getzlaf ranks third on Anaheim’s all-time scoring list with 146 goals and 499 points.

He was also a member of Canada’s gold medal-winning team at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics where he finished second in team scoring with seven points.