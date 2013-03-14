FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anaheim's Perry incurs four-game suspension for illegal hit
March 14, 2013 / 6:35 AM / in 5 years

Anaheim's Perry incurs four-game suspension for illegal hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Corey Perry reacts after lost their 2012 IIHF men's ice hockey World Championship quarter-final game with Slovakia in Helsinki May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

(Reuters) - Anaheim Ducks play-maker Corey Perry has been slapped with a four-game suspension, without pay, for an illegal hit against Minnesota Wild, the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Wednesday.

Perry put a late check on Minnesota’s Jason Zucker during the second period on Tuesday, earning himself a major penalty for interference and game misconduct.

“Perry delivered a late, illegal check that injured Minnesota forward Jason Zucker,” Rob Blake, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, explained in a video.

“Perry (had) enough time to avoid this violent check or, at the very least, minimize it more significantly.”

A former Hart Trophy winner, Perry is among the Anaheim team leaders with nine goals and 15 assists on the season.

The Ducks have the second best record in the NHL with 41 points, and will begin campaign without Perry on Thursday against the Dallas Stars.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Amlan Chakraborty

