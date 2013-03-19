Ducks reach deal with Perry to keep Getzlaf duo intact

Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry (10) attempts to incite Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler (23) of Sweden into a fight, but Perry gets called for two penalties on the play, one for roughing and another for charging, during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Anaheim, California January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

(Reuters) - The Anaheim Ducks have agreed on terms to re-sign right wing Corey Perry, matching the commitment they made to captain Ryan Getzlaf earlier this month, the team announced on Monday.

Perry, who has spent his entire NHL career with the Ducks while playing alongside Getzlaf, will sign an eight-year contract, reportedly worth $69 million, to equal the length of Getzlaf’s latest deal.

“It was definitely a huge factor that he did stay here and he’s committed here,” Perry told reporters, of Getzlaf. “I called him last night right away when I found out what was going to happen. It’s an exciting time for both of us.”

Perry is currently serving a four-game suspension for an illegal hit last week that is scheduled to end on Wednesday.

He is among the Ducks team leaders with nine goals and 15 assists as Anaheim is on top of the Pacific Division with 46 points.

The 27-year-old Perry also helped lead the franchise to a Stanley Cup in 2007 while capturing the Hart Trophy in 2011.