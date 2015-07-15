Ducks sign Kesler to six-year extension

May 30, 2015; Anaheim, CA, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler (17) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the second period in game seven of the Western Conference Final of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Forward Ryan Kesler, who came to Anaheim last season after spending the first 10 years of his NHL career with Vancouver, signed a six-year contract extension with the Ducks, the team announced on Wednesday.

Financial terms were not released, but according to the Orange County Register, Kesler’s contract is worth $41.25 million with an average annual value of $6.875 million through the 2021-22 season.

”I think it’s tough to say one point that made me part of the group,“ Kesler told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday. ”I think it evolved as the year went on.

“I felt more comfortable with voicing my own opinion and just battling with the guys night in and night out. You become a family. I definitely feel a part of the core group now.”

Kesler had 20 goals and 47 points in 81 regular season games last season and seven goals and 13 points in 16 Stanley Cup playoff games as the Ducks reached the Western Conference Finals before losing in seven to the eventual champion Chicago Blackhawks.

The 30-year-old Kesler was selected in the first round (number 23 overall) of the 2003 National Hockey League Draft by the Canucks, and has 202 goals, 440 points and 669 penalty minutes from 736 games.