Flames and coach Brent Sutter agree to part ways

Brent Sutter answers a question at a news conference after he was named head coach of the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Todd Korol

(Reuters) - The Calgary Flames and head coach Brent Sutter have decided to part ways after failing to make the National Hockey League (NHL) playoffs during his three years in charge, the team said on Thursday.

The decision came after Flames General Manager Jay Feaster and Sutter had a meeting to discuss a number of issues regarding the team and its future.

“Brent and I explored many options and ultimately determined that it is best to proceed in different directions,” Feaster said in a statement.

“On behalf of the Calgary Flames, we sincerely appreciate his hard work, dedication and commitment to our organization, and we wish him every success.”

After two years as head coach with the New Jersey Devils, Sutter arrived in Calgary in 2009 with high expectations but in three seasons was never able to get the Flames to the playoffs.

He posted a combined record of 118-90-38 with Calgary, who finished the 2011-12 NHL campaign five points out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

“After discussions with Jay since the season ended, it was in the best interest of the organization and myself to part ways,” said Sutter. “I wish the Calgary Flames all the best.”