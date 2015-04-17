Flyers fire coach Berube after missing postseason

Apr 1, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Philadelphia Flyers head coach Craig Berube (top left) gestures as he speaks with his team during a time out against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third period at the CONSOL Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Philadelphia Flyers have fired head coach Craig Berube after the team failed to make the playoffs, the National Hockey League club said on Friday.

Berube had been the Flyers coach for two seasons, compiling a 75-58-28 record. They made the playoffs his first season, but missed out this season by 14 points as they finished sixth in the Metropolitan Division.

He is the third NHL coach to be fired since the conclusion of the regular season last Saturday, joining Buffalo’s Ted Nolan and Toronto’s Peter Horachek.

Berube had been an assistant with Philadelphia for six seasons before gaining the top job three games into the 2013 campaign when the Flyers replaced Peter Laviolette.

Overall, Berube has spent 18 seasons with the franchise as a player, assistant and coach.

The team hopes to name a replacement before June 15-17 NHL Entry Draft in Sunrise, Florida.

“That’s the goal,” Flyers general manager Ron Hextall told reporters. “But we’re going to do our due diligence.”