Flyers name Hakstol as head coach

(Reuters) - Dave Hakstol has left the college ranks to join the Philadelphia Flyers as their new head coach, the National Hockey League club announced on Monday.

Hakstol, who spent the last 11 seasons as coach of the University of North Dakota, becomes the 19th head coach in Flyers history.

”Dave brings a wealth of head coaching experience and success to the Philadelphia Flyers organization,” said general manager Ron Hextall. “He’s a proven winner and we are pleased to have him become part of the Flyers family.”

Hakstol, 46, takes over from Craig Berube, who was fired after the Flyers failed to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs after posting a 33-31-18 record. In 161 games at the helm, Berube went 75-58-28.

“I am extremely excited to be named the Philadelphia Flyers new head coach,” said Hakstol in a statement. “I’m very proud to become part of the Philadelphia Flyers today.”

Hakstol compiled a record of 289-143-43 for .654 winning percentage at North Dakota. In 2014-15, he led the college team to a 29-10-3 record and a berth in the NCAA Frozen Four.

Berube was the fourth head coach to start a season with the team since 2006, and along with his three predecessors -- Peter Laviolette, John Stevens and Ken Hitchcock -- was dismissed despite posting an overall winning record.