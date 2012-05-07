Flyers' Giroux banned one game for head shot

Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux celebrates a win over the New Jersey Devils after the overtime period in Game 1 of their NHL Eastern Conference semi-final playoff hockey series in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

(Reuters) - Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux has been suspended for Game Five of the Eastern Conference semi-final for his late hit to the head of New Jersey Devils center Dainius Zubrus, the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Monday.

Giroux, who leads the playoffs in goals in points, will serve the ban Tuesday when the Flyers face elimination from the Stanley Cup playoffs, trailing the best-of-seven series 3-1.

“We feel this reckless picking of the head rises to the level of supplemental discipline,” league disciplinarian Brendan Shanahan said in announcing the suspension.

Giroux received a minor game penalty for the incident in the second period of the Devils’ 4-2 win on Sunday.