FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flyers' Giroux banned one game for head shot
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 7, 2012 / 9:20 PM / 5 years ago

Flyers' Giroux banned one game for head shot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux celebrates a win over the New Jersey Devils after the overtime period in Game 1 of their NHL Eastern Conference semi-final playoff hockey series in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

(Reuters) - Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux has been suspended for Game Five of the Eastern Conference semi-final for his late hit to the head of New Jersey Devils center Dainius Zubrus, the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Monday.

Giroux, who leads the playoffs in goals in points, will serve the ban Tuesday when the Flyers face elimination from the Stanley Cup playoffs, trailing the best-of-seven series 3-1.

“We feel this reckless picking of the head rises to the level of supplemental discipline,” league disciplinarian Brendan Shanahan said in announcing the suspension.

Giroux received a minor game penalty for the incident in the second period of the Devils’ 4-2 win on Sunday.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.