Apr 8, 2014; Sunrise, FL, USA; Linesman Pierre Racicot (65) tries to break up a fight between Florida Panthers defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) and Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier (14) in the first period at BB&T Center. Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Philadelphia Flyers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Claude Giroux scored two goals and Steve Mason made 38 saves to lead the Flyers to the win. Philadelphia will return to the postseason after failing to qualify last year.

The Flyers (41-29-9) are sixth in the Eastern Conference and trail the fifth-placed New York Rangers by two points with three games remaining.