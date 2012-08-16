Flyers sign Simmonds to multi-year contract

Philadelphia Flyers' Scott Hartnell (L) celebrates with teammates Wayne Simmonds (C) and Claude Giroux after scoring on the New Jersey Devils during the first period in Game 4 of their NHL Eastern Conference semi-final playoff hockey game in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - The Philadelphia Flyers rewarded Wayne Simmonds with a multi-year contract extension after the Canadian forward enjoyed a breakout campaign during the 2011-12 season, the National Hockey League team said on Thursday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Simmonds, acquired last year as part of a trade that sent Philadelphia captain Mike Richards to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings, set career highs for both goals (28) and points (49) last season.