Flyers sign Simmonds to multi-year contract

(Reuters) - The Philadelphia Flyers rewarded Wayne Simmonds with a multi-year contract extension after the Canadian forward enjoyed a breakout campaign during the 2011-12 season, the National Hockey League team said on Thursday.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Simmonds, acquired last year as part of a trade that sent Philadelphia captain Mike Richards to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings, set career highs for both goals (28) and points (49) last season.
