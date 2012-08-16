FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flyers sign Simmonds to multi-year contract
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 16, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

Flyers sign Simmonds to multi-year contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philadelphia Flyers' Scott Hartnell (L) celebrates with teammates Wayne Simmonds (C) and Claude Giroux after scoring on the New Jersey Devils during the first period in Game 4 of their NHL Eastern Conference semi-final playoff hockey game in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - The Philadelphia Flyers rewarded Wayne Simmonds with a multi-year contract extension after the Canadian forward enjoyed a breakout campaign during the 2011-12 season, the National Hockey League team said on Thursday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Simmonds, acquired last year as part of a trade that sent Philadelphia captain Mike Richards to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings, set career highs for both goals (28) and points (49) last season.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Alison Wildey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.