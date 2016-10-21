FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flyers' Weise suspended three games for Holzer hit
October 21, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 10 months ago

Flyers' Weise suspended three games for Holzer hit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matt Read (24) celebrates his goal with right wing Dale Weise (22) against Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Wells Fargo Center October 20, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Philadelphia Flyers forward Dale Weise received a three-game suspension from the NHL on Friday for his illegal check to the head of Anaheim Ducks defenseman Korbinian Holzer.

The incident occurred during Thursday night's game in Philadelphia. No penalty was called against Weise, who caught Holzer in the face with his right shoulder. Holzer was not injured on the play.

Weise met with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Friday.

Weise is in his first season with the Flyers and has yet to register a point in four games.

He will forfeit $39,166.68 in salary and will miss the Flyers' games against the Carolina Hurricanes, Montreal Canadiens -- his former team -- and Chicago Blackhawks.

The seventh-year forward is the third Philadelphia player to face a suspension this season.

Forward Brayden Schenn completed a suspension from last season and missed the Flyers' first three games while defenseman Radko Gudas is banned for the first six games as a result of a preseason hit.

Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

