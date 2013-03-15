Highlights of Thursday's National Hockey League games

Chicago Blackhawks' Johnny Oduya (27) clears the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Adrian Aucoin (33) defends during their NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jay LaPrete

March 14 (The Sports Xchange) - Blackhawks 2, Blue Jackets 1 (SO)

After a two-game break, the Chicago Blackhawks are back in business, and another point streak is under way.

Patrick Kane scored the shootout game-clincher with a dizzying display in the second round, pushing the Blackhawks to a 2-1 win over Columbus in Nationwide Arena.

Jonathan Toews and Kane scored in the shootout for Chicago, Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford stopped Columbus’ Ryan Johansen and Derick Brassard in the second and third rounds to clinch the victory.

- - -

Penguins 3, Maple Leafs 1

Pascal Dupuis scored twice in the third period as the Pittsburgh Penguins came back from a goal down to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 at the Air Canada Centre.

Craig Adams scored in the empty net for Pittsburgh while Tyler Bozak scored for the Leafs.

Dupuis got the winner at 17:50 of the third when Chris Kunitz fed him a pass from the left boards. Dupuis had time to snap home winner past Leafs goalie Ben Scrivens’ glove.

The win extended Toronto’s losing streak to four games while Pittsburgh won its seventh game in a row.

- - -

Bruins 4, Panthers 1

The Boston Bruins did what they were supposed to do against the NHL’s worst team Thursday night. Win.

But it wasn’t easy or very pretty.

The Bruins got first-period goals from Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron but then stumbled to a 4-1 win over the injury-ravaged Florida Panthers that was closer than the final score indicated.

The Bruins improved to 18-4-3 with their second win of the year over the Panthers (7-15-6).

- - -

Capitals 3, Hurricanes 2

Mike Ribeiro scored a goal with 2:16 remaining to complete a comeback for the Washington Capitals in a 3-2 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

The Capitals snapped their third three-game game losing streak of the season, avoiding their worst stretch of the season.

The Hurricanes, who had won six of their previous eight games, lost for the first time this season when leading after two periods.

- - -

Islanders 2, Lightning 0

The New York Islanders remained within sight of the Eastern Conference playoffs while the Lightning just kept fading away.

With a 2-0 win over Tampa Bay, New York improved to 12-12-3 (27 points) and remained on the fringe of the eighth and final postseason spot as the Lightning (11-15-1, 23 points) lost for the eighth time in ten games.

- - -

Jets 3, Rangers 1

The Winnipeg Jets seized sole possession of eighth place in the NHL’s Eastern Conference with a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers at MTS Centre.

Both clubs came into the game with 28 points, but the Jets improved to 14-11-2 to vault in front. New York fell to 13-11-2.

Nik Antropov, Antti Miettinen and Andrew Ladd scored for Winnipeg, while blueliner Dustin Byfuglien had a pair of assists.

- - -

Wild 5, Avalanche 3

Rookie defenseman Jonas Brodin scored his first NHL goal and Mikko Koivu scored twice as the Minnesota Wild continued their winning ways at home, holding off the Colorado Avalanche for a 5-3 victory.

Koivu capped a pretty passing play with a tap-in goal, then added an empty-netter to seal the win.

The Wild also got goals from Torrey Mitchell and Devin Setoguchi to gain two important points in the tight Northwest Division race while P.A. Parenteau scored twice for the Avalanche.

- - -

Blues 3, Coyotes 0

St. Louis winger Alex Steen had a goal and two assists in his return to the lineup and rookie Jake Allen made 28 stops for his first career shutout as the Blues rolled to a 3-0 win over the Phoenix Coyotes.

St. Louis, which has won four of its last five, beat Phoenix for the second time in seven days, and have won five of the last six against their Western Conference rivals.

The Coyotes, who were looking to win three in a row for the first time this season, have lost three of the last five.

- - -

Ducks 2, Stars 1 (SO)

Ryan Getzlaf’s backhand into the left side of the net in the shootout gave the Anaheim Ducks (20-3-3, 43 points) a 2-1 shootout win over the Dallas Stars (12-11-3, 27 points).

After Bobby Ryan also beat Dallas goaltender Kari Lehtonen with a backhand on the Ducks’ first shootout attempt, the Stars’ Loui Eriksson saw his attempt saved by Anaheim goaltender Jonas Hiller.

The Ducks’ Teemu Selanne then fired a seven-foot wrister over the Dallas net on Anaheim’s second attempt before Ray Whitney 12-foot wrister sailed wide. Getzlaf then hit the ice, drove toward the Dallas net and put the puck almost in the same spot as Ryan for the game-winner.