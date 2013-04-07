Highlights of Saturday's National Hockey League games

April 6 (SportsDirect) - Kings 4, Oilers 1

Jeff Carter had a goal and an assist as host Los Angeles won for the fifth time in seven games.

Mike Richards and defenseman Slava Voynov also scored goals and Jonathan Quick made 23 saves as the Kings moved ahead of Pacific Division rival San Jose and into sole possession of fourth place in the Western Conference.

Drew Doughty added an empty-net tally for Los Angeles while Magnus Paajarvi scored the only goal for Edmonton.

- - -

Jets 4, Flyers 1

Grant Clitsome and Kyle Wellwood scored 27 seconds apart to ignite a four-goal second period as Winnipeg halted a five-game losing streak.

Evander Kane and Bryan Little each had a goal and an assist and Ondrej Pavelec turned aside 30 shots as the Jets moved two points ahead of the Washington Capitals for the Southeast Division lead.

Ruslan Fedotenko scored the lone goal for Philadelphia, which had its four-game winning streak snapped and fell three points behind Winnipeg.

- - -

Blackhawks 1, Predators 0

Ray Emery made 20 saves for his second shutout in three starts and Bryan Bickell scored the only goal as visiting Chicago took the first game of a weekend home-and-home series with Nashville.

Michal Handzus, acquired from San Jose at the trade deadline for a fourth-round pick, earned his first point with his new team by feeding Bickell a perfect pass on a 2-on-1 at 5:31 of the first period.

Emery, who only needed 16 saves when he blanked Calgary on March 26, improved to 13-1-0 for the league-leading Blackhawks.

- - -