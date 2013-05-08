Highlights of Tuesday's playoff games

San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau (L, in black) scores the winning goal in overtime over the Vancouver Canucks during Game 4 of their NHL Western Conference quarterfinal hockey playoff game in San Jose, California May 7, 2013 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

May 7 (Sports Direct) - Highlights of Tuesday’s NHL playoff games.

- - -

Sharks 4, Canucks 3 (overtime)

Patrick Marleau scored a power-play goal at 13:18 of overtime as hosts San Jose completed a sweep of their Western Conference first-round series against Northwest Division champions Vancouver.

Daniel Sedin received a questionable penalty for boarding Tommy Wingels, and the sixth-seeded Sharks needed only 15 seconds to take advantage.

Cory Schneider stopped captain Joe Thornton’s shot from the high slot, but Marleau pounced on the loose puck in the crease and poked it in to complete the first playoff sweep in franchise history.

Joe Pavelski scored two power-play goals, Brent Burns also tallied and Antti Niemi made 32 saves for San Jose.

Mason Raymond and Alex Burrows each recorded a goal and an assist, defenseman Alex Edler also scored and Schneider turned aside 43 shots for the Canucks, who were winless in seven meetings with the Sharks in 2013.

- - -

Islanders 6 Penguins 4

John Tavares’ second goal in as many contests snapped a tie midway through the third period as eighth-seeded New York evened its Eastern Conference first-round series with visiting Pittsburgh at two games apiece.

Captain Mark Streit collected two goals and an assist, Casey Cizikas tallied and set up two scores and Kyle Okposo scored for the third straight game.

Evgeni Malkin collected a goal and an assist for his fourth straight two-point performance of the series for Pittsburgh.

James Neal scored in his return from a two-game absence and Brandon Sutter and Pascal Dupuis also tallied for the top-seeded Penguins, who host Game Five on Thursday.

Pittsburgh scored its first third-period goal in the series 41 seconds into the session to claim a 4-3 edge but Former Penguins defenseman Brian Strait tied it up before Tavares’ decider.

- -

Senators 3 Canadiens 2 (overtime)

Cory Conacher tied the game with 22.6 seconds remaining in the third period and Kyle Turris scored at 2:32 of overtime as hosts Ottawa edged second-seeded Montreal to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

After Conacher forged a 2-2 tie by burying a loose puck at the top of the crease, Turris beat goaltender Peter Budaj to put the seventh-seeded Senators within one victory of advancing.

It was just the second shot faced by Budaj, who started the overtime session after Carey Price (30 saves) suffered an undisclosed injury at the end of the third period.

After a scoreless first session, Defenseman P.K. Subban and rookie Alex Galchenyuk tallied to give the Canadiens a 2-0 lead. Ottawa halved the deficit with 8:05 remaining in the third

Game Five is Thursday in Montreal.

- - -

Blackhawks 3, Wild 0

Patrick Sharp scored twice and Corey Crawford made 25 saves for his second career playoff shutout as visiting Chicago took a commanding 3-1 lead in its Western Conference first-round series.

The top-seeded Blackhawks will try to end the series when they hosts Game 5 on Thursday. Bryan Bickell added his third tally of the postseason with 7:14 remaining in the contest.

Josh Harding, who has started every game of the series for eighth-seeded Minnesota with Niklas Backstrom injured, stopped five of six shots but left at the end of the first period following a collision with Chicago captain Jonathan Toews.

Rookie Darcy Kuemper allowed two goals on 18 shots in relief.

